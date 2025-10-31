CBSE launches Motu Patlu comics to promote income tax awareness among students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, has introduced eight comic books featuring the popular duo Motu Patlu to promote tax awareness among students under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

Available in multiple languages, the comics aim to make learning about taxes fun and engaging.

The initiative, launched jointly by the CBSE and the Income Tax Department, uses the country’s much-loved cartoon characters to help schoolchildren understand the concept of taxation and its role in national development.