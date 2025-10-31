CBSE launches Motu Patlu comics to promote income tax awareness among students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, has introduced eight comic books featuring the popular duo Motu Patlu to promote tax awareness among students under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.
Available in multiple languages, the comics aim to make learning about taxes fun and engaging.
The initiative, launched jointly by the CBSE and the Income Tax Department, uses the country’s much-loved cartoon characters to help schoolchildren understand the concept of taxation and its role in national development.
Published by the Directorate of Public Relations, Publication and Publicity under the Directorate of Income Tax, the eight-part comic series forms part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
Each story features Motu and Patlu navigating everyday situations to explain how taxes support infrastructure, healthcare, and education.
By presenting complex ideas in simple, relatable ways, the comics seek to make financial literacy accessible and enjoyable for young readers.
The comic books, available in several Indian languages, can be freely accessed on the official Income Tax Department website at https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/comic-books.aspx.
CBSE has urged all affiliated schools to share these resources among students, teachers, and parents, and to incorporate them into classroom and extracurricular activities to enhance understanding of tax compliance and civic responsibility.
CBSE stated that the initiative aims to nurture a culture of informed citizenship among young learners.
By blending entertainment with education, the board hopes to instil a sense of responsibility toward the nation’s economic framework early on.
The Motu Patlu comic series represents a light-hearted yet meaningful effort to introduce children to the vital civic concept of taxation and its role in nation-building.