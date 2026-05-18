CBSE launches helpline, email support for students after Class 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched dedicated helpline and email support services for students and parents following the declaration of the 2026 Class 12 board examination results.

In a post issued on X, the board said the initiative was aimed at helping students with post-result guidance, clarification, counselling, and evaluation-related queries. CBSE stated that the support system was also intended to reduce stress among students during the post-result period.

The board has activated a tele-counselling support helpline at 1800-11-8004, which students, parents, and schools can use for assistance related to examinations, results, and evaluation procedures. CBSE has also provided an official email address, resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in, for students seeking written clarification or support.

The board specifically warned students not to send emails to “resultcbse2026@gmail.com”, stating that the account had been “unauthorisedly accessed.”

“Students and parents may connect with CBSE through these official platforms for guidance, clarification and assistance. The Board remains committed to listening to students with sensitivity and helping them through the post-result process,” CBSE said in its statement.