CBSE launches helpline, email support for students after Class 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched dedicated helpline and email support services for students and parents following the declaration of the 2026 Class 12 board examination results.
In a post issued on X, the board said the initiative was aimed at helping students with post-result guidance, clarification, counselling, and evaluation-related queries. CBSE stated that the support system was also intended to reduce stress among students during the post-result period.
The board has activated a tele-counselling support helpline at 1800-11-8004, which students, parents, and schools can use for assistance related to examinations, results, and evaluation procedures. CBSE has also provided an official email address, resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in, for students seeking written clarification or support.
The board specifically warned students not to send emails to “resultcbse2026@gmail.com”, stating that the account had been “unauthorisedly accessed.”
“Students and parents may connect with CBSE through these official platforms for guidance, clarification and assistance. The Board remains committed to listening to students with sensitivity and helping them through the post-result process,” CBSE said in its statement.
The announcement comes days after CBSE declared the 2026 Class 12 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of nearly four percentage points compared to the previous year. A total of over 18.5 lakh students had registered for the examination.
Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 88.86%, while boys recorded 82.13%. Transgender students achieved a 100% pass rate this year, according to board data.
Among regions, Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top-performing CBSE region with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%.
CBSE also reiterated that it would continue its policy of not releasing a traditional merit list in order to avoid “unhealthy competition” among students. However, board statistics showed that over 94,000 students scored above 90%, while more than 17,000 students secured scores above 95%.
The support announcement comes amid broader changes introduced by CBSE under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework. Earlier this week, the board made the study of three languages compulsory from Class 9 beginning July 1, while clarifying that there would be no separate Board examination for the third language in Class 10.
Under the revised framework, students must study at least two Indian languages among the three selected languages. CBSE said the policy aligned with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.
The board has also introduced relaxations for Children With Special Needs (CwSN), foreign students returning to India, and schools operating outside the country on a case-by-case basis.