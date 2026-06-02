CBSE launches class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal after technical delay



CBSE had earlier stated that the portal would be made operational from June 1, 2026, to facilitate a transparent and seamless process for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer books.

"In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation," the board had said in a statement.

The board has also advised students facing difficulties or seeking clarification to contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.