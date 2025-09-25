CBSE launches 14 new Capacity Building Programmes for teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers and instructors in CBSE-affiliated institutions.

These training modules were introduced during the National Teachers Conference 2025 in Patna, Bihar, in an effort to connect the education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The programme is set to begin in October 2025, with sessions held at CBSE's Centre of Excellence as part of the Prashikshan Triveni initiative, Jagaran Josh reported.

These programmes seek to improve subject comprehension and streamline the classroom teaching experience. The modules will help teachers improve their professional abilities and establish new teaching strategies.

The Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) aim to connect the education frameworks of CBSE-affiliated institutes with NEP 2020, National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCF-SE 2023), and CBSE guidelines.

CBPs are intended to provide teachers with practical tactics, innovative resources, and structured session plans, all geared towards increasing effective learning.

These initiatives are intended to provide instructors with cutting-edge teaching methodologies, resulting in better learning results and overall student development.

Subjects in the novel CBPs include Hindi, Sanskrit, Painting, Mathematics, English, Science, Social Science, and Economics. Two other programmes, Value Education Through Sports (and Games) and STEM Education in Teaching and Learning, have also been added.