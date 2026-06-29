CBSE’s new language policy to affect current Class 6 students onward



For students entering Class IX in the academic session 2026-27, studying three languages will be mandatory, with at least two required to be Bhartiya Bhashas. "The third language (R3) will be assessed internally by the school. There will be no CBSE Board examination for this language when this batch reaches Class X," the Board said.



The CBSE further said students currently in Classes VII and VIII will continue studying three languages as they progress, with at least two being Bhartiya Bhashas. Those studying two non-native languages have been granted a one-time relaxation to add one additional Bhartiya Bhasha as the third language.

"For students currently studying two non-native languages, a one-time relaxation allows them to add only one additional Bhartiya Bhasha as the third language (R3). The third language will be assessed internally by the school, with no CBSE Board examination required in Class X," the release stated.



For students in Class VI and subsequent batches, the Board said two of the three languages must be Bhartiya Bhashas and the third language will become a Board-exam subject when these students reach Class X.

"Two out of three languages must be Bhartiya Bhashas. When this batch reaches Class X, they will take a Board examination for the third language (R3)," the CBSE said.