CBSE issues mandatory Skill Education training schedule for teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the schedule for one-day Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers. These programmes are designed to help with the mandatory implementation of Skill Education in Classes 6-8.

The training sessions, which will be held offline, are set to commence on January 5, 2026, in multiple locations across North India.

Following its previous announcement, CBSE is accelerating the integration of skill-based learning into the middle school curriculum. The sessions will focus on Kaushal Bodh activity books, which were created by the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) to assist teachers in properly implementing this mandatory transition.

The first round of face-to-face training will focus on key cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.

Training centres include:

Varanasi: Little Flower House (Jan 5) and Sunbeam Suncity (Jan 6)

Haryana: Gateway International School, Sonipat; PIET Sanskriti

Senior Secondary School, Panipat; RBSM Public School, Gurugram (Jan 7)

Lucknow: Lucknow Public School, Ashiyana (Jan 7)

Delhi-NCR: Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad (Jan 8); Mount Abu School, Rohini (Jan 8); and multiple schools in Modinagar,

Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida (Jan 9-10)

Principals and teachers linked with CBSE schools must register for the sessions by contacting the relevant location coordinators.

This initiative is part of CBSE's ongoing attempts to conform with the National Education Policy, which emphasises vocational exposure from an early age. For more information, instructors and schools should visit the official CBSE Academic website or contact the Department of Skill Education directly.