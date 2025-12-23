CBSE issues important notice on the Hub and Spoke School Model

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice announcing an orientation programme for schools participating in its Hub and Spoke School Model.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening collaborative learning practices and enhancing student well-being across CBSE-affiliated institutions. The programme will be held on December 26, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to a report in The Times of India, the orientation follows CBSE’s earlier introduction of the Hub and Spoke School Model, a framework designed to promote structured collaboration, optimal resource sharing and mentoring among schools.