CBSE issues important notice on the Hub and Spoke School Model

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice announcing an orientation programme for schools participating in its Hub and Spoke School Model.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening collaborative learning practices and enhancing student well-being across CBSE-affiliated institutions. The programme will be held on December 26, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
According to a report in The Times of India, the orientation follows CBSE’s earlier introduction of the Hub and Spoke School Model, a framework designed to promote structured collaboration, optimal resource sharing and mentoring among schools.
The orientation programme will be conducted from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Vidyashram, opposite OTS, KM Munshi Marg, Jaipur (302015). Participants have been instructed to report by 9:30 am to complete pre-programme formalities.
The programme is open to Principals, Vice Principals, Counsellors and Wellness Teachers.
Hub and Spoke schools have been directed to nominate at least two representatives, preferably from the school leadership and counselling teams.
The emphasis will be on strengthening counselling frameworks and coordinated student support systems.
CBSE has outlined multiple objectives for the orientation, including familiarising schools with the Hub and Spoke Model’s framework and guidelines, promoting collaborative learning and resource sharing, and improving institutional coordination.
The programme will also focus on capacity building, dissemination of best practices and professional networking among school principals and coordinators.
Interested participants are required to register online, following which confirmation emails will be issued to selected attendees.
While Hub and Spoke schools will be given priority, other CBSE-affiliated schools have also been encouraged to register, with participation to be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.