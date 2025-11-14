CBSE issues advisory as pirated NCERT textbooks flood markets

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an advisory to all its affiliated schools, urging them to ensure that only genuine NCERT textbooks are procured and used.

The circular highlights that several unauthorised booksellers have been supplying counterfeit versions of NCERT textbooks at discounted prices.

According to the circular signed by CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, these fake books often contain printing and content errors that could adversely affect students’ learning. To maintain the authenticity and quality of educational materials, CBSE has directed schools to advise parents to purchase only verified NCERT textbooks from authorised sources.

CBSE has also shared contact details of Regional Production and Distribution Centres (RPDCs) located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Delhi to assist schools and parents. Schools have been instructed to circulate the advisory among teachers, parents, and students to ensure awareness and compliance. The Board emphasised that maintaining textbook quality is crucial for accurate learning and upholding educational standards.

The move is part of CBSE’s ongoing efforts to protect students from counterfeit learning materials and ensure the authenticity of educational resources used in classrooms.

Meanwhile, police have busted a racket involved in the supply of pirated NCERT books and arrested two men following a raid at a godown in central Delhi’s Daryaganj, officials said on Thursday. The team, along with authorised NCERT representatives, seized a total of 12,755 duplicate books during the operation.

The accused have been identified as Kanishq (32), a resident of Yamuna Vihar, and Vinod Jain (65), a resident of Preet Vihar, police said. A similar incident took place in May 2025, when Delhi Police busted one of the largest counterfeit textbook rackets in recent years. A father-son duo was arrested from a shop on Mandoli Road, and over 1.7 lakh pirated NCERT books worth more than Rs 2.4 crore were seized.