CBSE introduces revised three-language policy from Class 9

The Central Board of Secondary Education has now mandated that students from Class 9 will have to study three languages.

This three-language policy, which was announced yesterday, May 15, will come into effect from July 1, 2026. According to the board, at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

In addition, the CBSE also announced that it will not conduct a board examination for the third language, and schools will instead assess the subject internally, The Times of India reports.

This revised policy offers students flexibility in choosing languages from a broader list that includes Indian and foreign languages. Students may select the third language from available options depending on school infrastructure and teaching resources.

Further, students who shift schools or states may be given flexibility in language selection to ensure continuity in learning. Schools have been asked to prepare for the transition before the policy comes into effect in the 2026-27 academic session.

The board has also stated that relaxations will be granted on a case-by-case basis for children with special needs (CwSSN), schools outside India, and international students returning to India.