CBSE insists on full-time mental health, career counsellors for every 500 students

Schools must now appoint one counsellor and wellness teacher and one career counsellor for every 500 students in Classes IX to XII.

This means that a school with strength of 1,500 students will need to appoint at least three such counsellors.

The earlier provision of allowing schools with fewer than 300 students to continue with such counsellors on a part-time basis will continue.

All counsellors are required to undergo 50 hours of capacity-building programmes prescribed by the board, covering psycho-social counselling and career counselling, in an effort to standardise quality across schools.