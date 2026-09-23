CBSE informs schools of revised scholarship rules for 2026-27

Students can apply for both types of scholarships

One of the key changes is the classification of scholarships into merit-based and welfare-based categories.

Merit-based scholarships are linked to academic performance, rankings or achievements in qualifying or competitive examinations. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students and INSPIRE are among the schemes listed in this category.

Welfare-based scholarships provide financial assistance to students based on identified communities, categories or socio-economic circumstances. Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships for SC, ST, OBC and minority students are among the examples.

Under the revised framework, a student receiving a welfare-based scholarship will not be denied a merit-based scholarship if they subsequently become eligible for one. The same rule applies when a student receiving a merit-based scholarship later becomes eligible for a welfare-based scheme.

The NSP currently allows students to apply for one merit-based scholarship and one or more welfare-based scholarships, subject to the eligibility conditions of the respective schemes.