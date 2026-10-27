CBSE hosts national summit on school-to-work transition, digital skills and career guidance

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising its fourth National Summit on ‘Facilitating School-to-Work Transition’ in New Delhi on October 26 and 27, with a focus on integrating skill education into mainstream schooling and preparing students for changing employment requirements.
The summit is being held in association with the Sahodaya School Complexes of Delhi-NCR. T K Anil Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), and CBSE Chairman Mandeep Bhandari attended the inaugural session, along with senior officials from the Education Ministry and the board.
Addressing the gathering, Anil Kumar identified four priorities for the discussions: technology, digital safety and skills; design, creativity and innovation; recognition of skills through the National Credit Framework; and career guidance with equitable pathways.
He called for stronger links between school education, higher education, skilling and employment so that students can make informed choices about their future.
“The most important skill that can be built in a school is the capacity to keep learning,” Anil Kumar said, according to Akashvani News. He also stressed the need to integrate vocational training into mainstream education, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Teachers present skill education initiatives
The two-day summit brings together school leaders, educators, industry experts and policymakers to discuss workforce requirements and approaches to preparing students for emerging careers.
Teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools are presenting case-based papers and posters on skill education initiatives and practices adopted by their institutions. Sessions are also covering teaching methods, assessment, digital integration and ways to strengthen skill education within school curricula.
The discussions come as CBSE expands skill education in schools. The board has issued 2026 notifications for teacher training on the Kaushal Vikas textbook and the implementation of skill education in Classes 6 to 8. Its Department of Skill Education also lists resources such as Kaushal Bodh textbooks for Classes 6, 7 and 8, alongside a 2026 compendium of career and education pathways.
The National Credit Framework, another focus of the summit, is intended to support the accumulation and transfer of learning credits across academic, vocational and experiential learning. Its inclusion in the discussions reflects the policy push to reduce divisions between general education and vocational training.
The summit was intended encourage collaboration between schools and other stakeholders and identify practical ways to help students move from school into further education, skill training or employment.