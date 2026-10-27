CBSE hosts national summit on school-to-work transition, digital skills and career guidance

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising its fourth National Summit on ‘Facilitating School-to-Work Transition’ in New Delhi on October 26 and 27, with a focus on integrating skill education into mainstream schooling and preparing students for changing employment requirements.

The summit is being held in association with the Sahodaya School Complexes of Delhi-NCR. T K Anil Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), and CBSE Chairman Mandeep Bhandari attended the inaugural session, along with senior officials from the Education Ministry and the board.

Addressing the gathering, Anil Kumar identified four priorities for the discussions: technology, digital safety and skills; design, creativity and innovation; recognition of skills through the National Credit Framework; and career guidance with equitable pathways.

He called for stronger links between school education, higher education, skilling and employment so that students can make informed choices about their future.

“The most important skill that can be built in a school is the capacity to keep learning,” Anil Kumar said, according to Akashvani News. He also stressed the need to integrate vocational training into mainstream education, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.