CBSE holds ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva’ talkathon on substance abuse and peer pressure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday organised a 45-minute interactive Talkathon on “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat”, bringing students, educators and experts together to discuss substance abuse, peer pressure and prevention.
The session featured Professor Nand Kumar from the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, New Delhi, Alka Awasthi, principal of Mayoor School, Noida, and Anees C, Additional Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi.
Students were able to raise questions through social media platforms including Instagram and X. The discussion covered mental health, peer pressure, substance abuse, early intervention and steps towards de-addiction.
The programme was hosted by two Class 12 students, Samiya from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 4, RK Puram, Delhi, and Rohit Singh from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Delhi Cantt. DD News provided technical and production support, while the session was streamed on CBSE’s official YouTube channel.
CBSE said the initiative was intended to help students understand the risks associated with substance use and make informed and responsible choices. The board had invited students to submit questions, posters and short videos using the hashtags #CBSETalkathon and #NashaMuktYuva.
The Talkathon followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 2 call for a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” focused on eliminating the use of drugs and intoxicants. The initiative is also part of a wider government campaign encouraging youth participation in awareness and prevention activities.
CBSE said the programme received an encouraging response on social media, with #CBSETalkathon trending at number one in India during the event.