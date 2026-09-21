CBSE holds ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva’ talkathon on substance abuse and peer pressure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday organised a 45-minute interactive Talkathon on “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat”, bringing students, educators and experts together to discuss substance abuse, peer pressure and prevention.

The session featured Professor Nand Kumar from the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, New Delhi, Alka Awasthi, principal of Mayoor School, Noida, and Anees C, Additional Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi.

Students were able to raise questions through social media platforms including Instagram and X. The discussion covered mental health, peer pressure, substance abuse, early intervention and steps towards de-addiction.