CBSE fixes Class I admission age at 6

KOCHI: Putting to rest doubts over students’ eligibility for Class I admissions, the CBSE has said the minimum age to enrol is six years as per the National Education Policy 2020 and Right To Education (RTE).

The clarification came at a recent meeting held under the aegis of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS). The board was represented by Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, and Jai Prakash Chaturvedi, joint secretary (affiliation).

NCCS secretary general Indira Rajan said a flexibility of ±3 months (before or after attaining 6 years) may be applied based on the date of admission.

“Until now, schools and parents were apprehensive that students who fall short of the age limit by a few months might be held back once they reach Class IX. However, with the CBSE’s clarification, they can now rest assured,” she said.

The CBSE also assuaged schools’ and parents’ apprehensions over rumours regarding the introduction of an upper age limit for Class X and XII board examinations.

“We have been told that as of now, no strict age limit has been prescribed,” Indira said. The CBSE officials said age eligibility adheres to state government norms, and the board maintains a flexible approach.

To a question regarding the extension of the two board examinations to Class XII, Sanyam said, “At present, Class XII students are permitted to improve performance in one subject only. Expansion of a second examination opportunity will depend on system efficiency, particularly faster evaluation. CBSE will review this after assessing the outcomes of the Class X model.”

As for the assessment pattern changes with the new curriculum, Sanyam said, “The shift will be towards competency-based questions, but there will be no major changes in question paper pattern, terminology, or design.”

This story has been written by Anu Kuruvilla of The New Indian Express.