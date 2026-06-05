CBSE files police complaint over cyber attacks on post-result portal

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police over a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its post-result services portal, asserting that all attacks were successfully mitigated and no data breach or compromise of information was detected.

In a statement, the board said the complaint was filed with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police regarding "a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks" directed at its Post-Result Services Portal.

The portal, launched on June 2 to facilitate services such as verification and re-evaluation of answer scripts for class 12 board exam-givers, was subjected to repeated and coordinated cyber attacks over the past three days, the CBSE said.