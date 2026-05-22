CBSE faces scrutiny after blurred answer scripts emerge

NEW DELHI: Even after the CBSE re-evaluation portal resumed functioning on Wednesday, many Class 12 students continued to face issues related to blurred answer sheet copies, payment failures and technical glitches, keeping frustration over the process alive on Thursday.

“The website is definitely working better now, but students are still facing issues while checking answer sheets and completing payments,” said Aarav Bansal, a Class 12 student from Indraprastha School.

Several students who accessed photocopies of their evaluated answer books claimed that some pages appeared blurred or unclear, making it difficult to properly review answers before applying for verification or re-evaluation. “Students are paying to access these answer sheets, so the copies should at least be readable,” said Aayushi Verma, a student from Delhi.

Apart from blurred answer sheets, several users also reported payment-related problems. Some students alleged that money was deducted from their accounts while the portal either froze midway or failed to reflect successful submission of applications.

“The payment got deducted, but the application status still showed incomplete,” said Rohan, a student from Noida. “After dealing with glitches for two days, students expected the process to finally become smooth.”

The portal for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets opened on May 19. Soon after it went live, students across the country reported captcha failures, login issues and repeated crashes. Following widespread complaints, Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notice extending the deadline for applying for scanned copies until May 23, citing technical difficulties on the website.

The board later stated that the issues had been resolved by around 2 pm on May 20. However, even on the third day of the process, several students said the experience remained far from smooth.

This story has been written by Gorisha Bagga.