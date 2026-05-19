CBSE extends tele-counselling support following Class 12 results

New Delhi (PTI): The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday said it is extending tele-counselling and support services for students, parents and schools following the declaration of class 12 results for 2026.
In a post on X, the board said students and parents can connect with CBSE through official channels for guidance, clarification and assistance related to results, evaluation and post-result queries.
"The board remains committed to supporting students with sensitivity and care," it said.
The CBSE declared the class 12 results on May 13, with over 85 per cent candidates clearing the exams. The results showed that overall, the pass rate dipped by over 3 percentage points compared to the previous year.
Marking a first, the CBSE carried out full-scale evaluation of class 12 exam answer sheets through 'On Screen Marking' (OSM), under which 98,66,622 answer books were digitally assessed by around 70,000 evaluators.
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