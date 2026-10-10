CBSE directs schools to submit error-free student data for 2027 board exams by October 21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reminded affiliated schools to submit accurate student details for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by October 21, warning that errors in registration data can cause delays and create difficulties for candidates.
In a reminder issued on October 9, the board asked school principals to ensure that the List of Candidates (LOC) is submitted correctly and within the prescribed deadline. It also directed schools to review the relevant CBSE circulars and ensure that staff responsible for entering student information are familiar with the guidelines.
The board has asked schools to brief parents on the importance of providing accurate information and the possible consequences of submitting incorrect details.
What details must schools verify?
Schools must check students' personal information and subject choices before submitting the LOC. The details include:
Students' full names as recorded in school admission registers
Date of birth, gender and category
Correct spellings of parents' or guardians' names
Subjects selected by each candidate, in accordance with the prescribed scheme of studies
Photographs and signatures in the required format
CBSE has stressed that schools should check the information thoroughly before final submission. Errors in personal details or subject codes can lead to complications during examinations.
What is the deadline for LOC submission?
CBSE opened the LOC submission portal for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on September 24. Schools can submit candidate details without a late fee until October 21. Submissions with a late fee will be accepted from October 22 to October 26, according to the board's schedule.
The reminder follows an initial intimation issued on September 10 and a detailed notification on September 17 outlining the requirements for submitting candidate details for the 2026-27 academic session.
CBSE also conducted a webinar on September 29 to explain the importance of registration and LOC submission and address schools' queries.
Why has CBSE stressed accuracy?
The board has previously flagged errors in student data despite repeated reminders to schools. These included incorrect personal details, mistakes in subject selection and failure to submit candidate information within the prescribed timeline.
CBSE said such problems had affected its ability to maintain examination schedules and ensure efficient conduct of examinations, while also causing avoidable difficulties for students. Timely and accurate submission is therefore necessary to ensure that eligible candidates are registered for the examinations.
The board is expected to announce the 2027 examination date sheet in the coming months. Schools have been asked to complete the LOC process carefully to avoid last-minute corrections and administrative delays.