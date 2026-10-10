CBSE directs schools to submit error-free student data for 2027 board exams by October 21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reminded affiliated schools to submit accurate student details for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by October 21, warning that errors in registration data can cause delays and create difficulties for candidates.

In a reminder issued on October 9, the board asked school principals to ensure that the List of Candidates (LOC) is submitted correctly and within the prescribed deadline. It also directed schools to review the relevant CBSE circulars and ensure that staff responsible for entering student information are familiar with the guidelines.

The board has asked schools to brief parents on the importance of providing accurate information and the possible consequences of submitting incorrect details.