CBSE curriculum to boost quality of education in Himachal govt schools: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government is introducing the CBSE curriculum in government schools, with three government schools in Solan's Doon Assembly constituency already upgraded to the pattern.
He asserted that the introduction of the CBSE curriculum in government schools would ensure quality education for students.
Recently, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the Central Board of Secondary Education granted affiliation to 151 government schools in Himachal Pradesh, which will adopt the CBSE curriculum from the coming academic session.
"Three government schools in the Doon Assembly constituency have already been upgraded to the CBSE pattern, enabling students, particularly from rural areas, to access quality education at nominal fees compared to the high cost of CBSE education in private schools," Sukhu said.
The chief minister added that teachers have already been appointed in these schools and further recruitment is underway.
Sukhu said the government was committed to ensuring balanced and inclusive development across Himachal Pradesh, with health and education being accorded top priority.
He asserted that there was no shortage of funds for developmental works and that transformative reforms were being undertaken to modernise both sectors.
The chief minister made the remarks while interacting with a delegation from the Doon Legislative Assembly constituency in Solan district, led by MLA Ram Kumar, which called on him to raise various developmental demands.
Highlighting initiatives in the constituency, Sukhu said an SDM office at Baddi, a 100-bedded hospital and a Public Works Department (PWD) Division had been established, significantly strengthening the region's administrative and healthcare infrastructure.
Ram Kumar thanked the chief minister for opening six to seven new government offices in the constituency and for fulfilling all the announcements made for the area. He also sought financial assistance for the construction of a stadium and the strengthening of road infrastructure, and invited Sukhu to visit the constituency. PTI COR NB
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