CBSE Class 12 special exams for West Asian students from October 23 to 28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the timetable for Class 12 special examinations for eligible students in West Asian countries, with the exams scheduled to be held from October 23 to 28, 2026. The examinations are intended for students whose regular board papers could not be conducted during the March-April examination period amid the prevailing conflict in the region.
The timetable, issued on October 9, covers students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. CBSE had cancelled examinations in these seven countries for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, and subsequently introduced an assessment scheme to declare results for affected candidates.
The special examination gives eligible candidates an opportunity to appear in subjects of their choice. Their performance in the special examination will be treated as final and will replace the results previously awarded under the assessment scheme.
CBSE Class 12 special exam timetable 2026
The examinations will be held on five days between October 23 and 28, with no examination scheduled for October 25.
Most papers will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Physical Activity Trainer and Artificial Intelligence examinations are scheduled for shorter durations, as specified in the official timetable. Candidates should check the subject-wise schedule and their admit cards for the applicable examination duration.
CBSE Class 12 special exam admit card 2026
CBSE has made admit cards available from October 12. Candidates can download them through the same login credentials used while submitting their details for the special examination. The board has designated one examination centre in each country based on the List of Candidates submitted by applicants.
Eligible candidates are not required to pay an examination fee. CBSE has stated that the marks obtained in the special examination will replace the earlier performance, and no post-result declaration facilities will be available for these examinations.
Candidates can access the official timetable and examination updates through the CBSE website.