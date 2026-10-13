CBSE Class 12 special exams for West Asian students from October 23 to 28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the timetable for Class 12 special examinations for eligible students in West Asian countries, with the exams scheduled to be held from October 23 to 28, 2026. The examinations are intended for students whose regular board papers could not be conducted during the March-April examination period amid the prevailing conflict in the region.

The timetable, issued on October 9, covers students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. CBSE had cancelled examinations in these seven countries for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, and subsequently introduced an assessment scheme to declare results for affected candidates.

The special examination gives eligible candidates an opportunity to appear in subjects of their choice. Their performance in the special examination will be treated as final and will replace the results previously awarded under the assessment scheme.