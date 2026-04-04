CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review here

CBSE Class 12 Sociology exam analysis 2026

The CBSE 12th Sociology question paper consists of four sections: Section-A (MCQ), Section B - (very short answer), Section C - (Short answer) and Section D - (long answer type). The question number form 1-16 in Section A are MCQ type questions. A total of 35 questions to be answered and all are mandatory. Students and teachers rated the CBSE 12th Sociology question paper as moderate. A detailed exam analysis will be updated shortly.

CBSE 12th Sociology answer key 2026

Students, parents and teachers must note that the Board has not yet confirmed whether the CBSE Class 12 answer key 2026 will be avilable or not after the exam. If released by CBSE, one can download CBSE Class 12 Sociology answer key 2026 pdf on the official portal.

The CBSE will conclude Class 12 exams on April 10. The CBSE results 2026 expected in May.