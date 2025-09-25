CBSE Class 12 Science date sheet 2026 OUT; check tentative exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tentative date sheet for the Class 12 Science examinations for 2026. Students can check the schedule on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

This year, nearly 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear for exams across 204 subjects in Classes X and XII, including students from India and 26 countries abroad. Along with written exams, CBSE will also conduct practicals, answer script evaluation, and post-result processes to ensure timely declaration of results.

Class 12 Science tentative exam dates

While the board has released a combined schedule for all streams, here are the tentative dates for major Science subjects:

February 17, 2026 – Biotechnology (045)

February 20, 2026 – Physics (042)

February 23, 2026 – Psychology (037)

February 28, 2026 – Chemistry (043)

March 9, 2026 – Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241)

March 12, 2026 – English Elective (001), English Core (301)

March 27, 2026 – Biology (044)

CBSE follows a structured process for evaluating Class 12 answer scripts. The evaluation usually begins around ten days after the exam of each subject and typically takes about 12 days to complete.

How to check?

Students can view and download the date sheet easily:

Visit cbse.gov.in Go to the “Examinations” section Click on “CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026” Download or view the PDF for subject-wise dates

Key points for students

The schedule released by CBSE is tentative, so students are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes. Since practical exams are conducted separately, it is important for students to confirm the exact dates with their respective schools to avoid any last-minute confusion.

For effective preparation, students should align their revision with the date sheet, begin by strengthening weaker subjects, and make use of previous years’ question papers to get familiar with the exam pattern and question types.