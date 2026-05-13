Delhi govt schools outshine private institutions in CBSE class 12; girls lead with higher pass rates

New Delhi (PTI): Government schools in the national capital recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.44 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year, outperforming private schools, which registered a pass percentage of 88.77 per cent, the Board's data released on Wednesday showed.
Among government schools, girls recorded a pass percentage of 96.10 per cent, while boys stood at 92.49 per cent. In private schools, the pass percentage was 91.43 per cent for girls and 86.79 per cent for boys, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) result data showed.
Overall, Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 92.10 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by 6.73 percentage points, with girls registering a pass percentage of 88.86 per cent against 82.13 per cent for boys.
According to the data, a total of 3,01,977 students had registered for the examination in the overall Delhi region, of whom 3,00,732 appeared and 2,76,583 passed.
The Delhi-East region recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.73 per cent, while the Delhi-West region recorded a slightly higher pass percentage of 92.34 per cent.
Since 2020, CBSE has not published any official list of toppers to reduce unhealthy competition among students. However, several schools in the national capital also announced their stream-wise toppers.
Among them, DPS Dwarka recorded the highest individual score, with Teghnoor Singh securing 99.4 per cent in the Commerce stream. Upraj Bedi scored 97.8 per cent in Science, while Samajya Singh and Aarna Arora secured 97 per cent each in Humanities.
At DPS Vasant Kunj, Vivaan Sharma scored 98.6 per cent in Science, Devina Gahlot secured 98 per cent in Humanities, and Anushri Tewari achieved 96.4 per cent in Commerce.
ITL International School, Dwarka, reported strong performances across streams, with Priyansh Mehra securing 98.25 per cent in Science. Viraj Kathuria and Akshat Shah scored 98.25 per cent each in Commerce, while Venus Sharma topped Humanities with 97.5 per cent.
At Tagore International School, East of Kailash, Zaina topped the Science stream with 97.25 per cent, Unnati Golani scored 96.75 per cent in Humanities, and Ayush Khanna secured 96.5 per cent in Commerce.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.