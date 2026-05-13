CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 declared, pass percentage drops to 85.20%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, bringing an end to weeks of anticipation among students and parents across the country.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 examination can now check their scorecards through the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

According to initial data released by CBSE, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 85.20%, marking a decline from last year’s 88.39%.

More than 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. CBSE has continued its policy of not releasing an official all-India toppers list in order to reduce unhealthy academic competition among students.

Students can access their provisional marksheets online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Schools will later distribute original marksheets and certificates.

Heavy traffic was reported on official portals shortly after the results were announced, with many students turning to DigiLocker and UMANG for faster access to scorecards.