CBSE Class 12 Physics sample question paper with solution 2026; Download pdf here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 12 Physics exam on February 20, 2026. The written exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
On the last day of preparing for the exam, students should recall the exam pattern and get familair with the most important questions by solving the sample paper. Students can download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample question paper with solution on the official portal at cbseacademic.nic.in. One can download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper along with marking scheme.
CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 12 Physics sample question paper 2026
Students can download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample question paper and solve the same to get familiar with the exam structure and question variety. It will also allow students to assess their preparedness, improve time management, and boost confidence.
CBSE 12th Physics sample paper 2025-26 pdf
Students can download CBSE 12th Physics sample question paper pdf below.
CBSE Class 12 Physics marking scheme 2026
Students can download CBSE Class 12 Physics marking scheme along wit sample question paper on the official portal. This will enable students to verify their answers.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper: Important points
There will be a total of 33 questions in the question paper and all are compulsory.
The question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.
Section A contains 16 questions, twelve MCQ and four assertion reasoning based of 1 mark each
Section B contains five questions of two marks each
Section C contains seven questions of three marks each
Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each and
Section E contains three long-answer questions, each worth five marks.
Students should note that an internal choice has been provided in two question in Section B, one question in Section C and all three questions in Section E.
Students are not allowed to use calculators.