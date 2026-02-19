CBSE Class 12 Physics sample question paper with solution 2026; Download pdf here

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper: Important points

There will be a total of 33 questions in the question paper and all are compulsory.

The question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.

Section A contains 16 questions, twelve MCQ and four assertion reasoning based of 1 mark each

Section B contains five questions of two marks each

Section C contains seven questions of three marks each

Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each and

Section E contains three long-answer questions, each worth five marks.

Students should note that an internal choice has been provided in two question in Section B, one question in Section C and all three questions in Section E.

Students are not allowed to use calculators.