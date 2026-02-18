CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2026: Check exam analysis, answer key here

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam analysis 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education question paper consists of five sections - multiple choice questions, very short answer type, short answer type, long answer type questions and case studies. Students need to answer a total of 37 questions in CBSE 10th Physical Education exam.

Sakshi Gupta, Global Indian International School, Noida, said, "The Physical Education question paper was relatively easier compared to last year and was well-structured in terms of content and difficulty level. The paper covered the entire CBSE prescribed syllabus, and no questions were found to be out of the expected curriculum. Students who had prepared sincerely and attended regular classes were able to attempt the paper with confidence."

"Overall, the paper was student-friendly and fairly balanced. Regular preparation and conceptual clarity were adequately rewarded, and students were able to complete the paper comfortably within the stipulated time," Sakshi added.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education answer key 2026

Students might started searching for the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education answer key 2026 after the exam to verify their responses. One can depend on the provisional answer keys available on the third-party websites and/or coaching centers. However, students should note that the CBSE will never release answer key after the exam. Hence, it is suggested only to verify their responses to predict their score.