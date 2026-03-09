CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2026 PDF: Here's how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 12 Mathematics exam today, March 9, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics (subject code: 041) and Applied Mathematics (subject code: 241) exam was conducted between 10:30 pm and 1:30 pm at various centres across the country and abroad.
According to the students and experts, the CBSE 12th Mathematics exam was of moderate level. Students have started searching for the set-wise CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper 2026 pdf to corss-check the diffculty level. Let's explore key details regarding the CBSE question papers 2026.
CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2026 highlights
How to download CBSE 12th Maths question paper 2026 PDF?
The CBSE will be uploading all the uestions papers PDF on the its official webiste (cbse.gov.in) after succesfully completing the board exams 2025-26. One can download the CBSE question papers 2026 for all subjects including Mathematics with below steps.
Step 1: Visit the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage
Step 3: Land on the “Previous year’s Question Papers” section
Step 4: Select the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2025-26
Step 5: Click on the respective subject
Step 6: The CBSE 12th Mathematics or Applied Mathematics question paper 2026 pdf will open
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CBSE question paper for future need
Importance of CBSE question papers
Students must understand that CBSE Class 12 question papers are extremly important to crack the entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. This will help students to understand the question format and predict weightage.