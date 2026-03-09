CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2026 PDF: Here's how to download

How to download CBSE 12th Maths question paper 2026 PDF?

The CBSE will be uploading all the uestions papers PDF on the its official webiste (cbse.gov.in) after succesfully completing the board exams 2025-26. One can download the CBSE question papers 2026 for all subjects including Mathematics with below steps.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Land on the “Previous year’s Question Papers” section

Step 4: Select the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2025-26

Step 5: Click on the respective subject

Step 6: The CBSE 12th Mathematics or Applied Mathematics question paper 2026 pdf will open

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CBSE question paper for future need

Importance of CBSE question papers

Students must understand that CBSE Class 12 question papers are extremly important to crack the entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. This will help students to understand the question format and predict weightage.