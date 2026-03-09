CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

CBSE Class 12 Maths exam analysis 2026



The CBSE Class 12 Maths exam consists of 80 marks. The exam consists of five sections - Section A (Multiple Choice Questions), Section B (Very Short Answer carrying 2 marks), Section C (Short Answer carrying 3 marks), Section D (Long Answer questions) and Section E (case-based questions). A total of 38 questions. Students are not allowed to use calculator. Many students who had appeared for the exam rated the CBSE 12th question paper 2026 as moderate.

CBSE 12th Applied Mathematics exam analysis 2026

Chinmay Sharma, JAIN International Residential School, said, "The overall question paper was moderate in difficulty level. The paper focused on testing students’ conceptual understanding and application of mathematical concepts. Section A and Section B consisted of straightforward questions that could be solved easily by students who had a clear understanding of the fundamental concepts and had practiced standard problems from the syllabus. Section C was moderate in difficulty, with a few questions involving slight variations, which required careful interpretation and conceptual clarity. Section D was also moderate and aimed at assessing students’ analytical and application skills. The case study questions were comprehension-based and could be solved effectively once the context of the problem was properly understood. Overall, the paper rewarded students who had prepared well and developed a strong conceptual base rather than relying on rote learning.

CBSE 12th Mathematics exam analysis 2026

Bindu Harish, Manav Rachna International School, said, "CBSE Grade 12 Mathematics paper was well balanced and in accordance with the blueprint released by CBSE. Students were able to complete the paper comfortably within the allotted time and also had sufficient time to revise their answers. Overall, the paper was simple and straightforward, allowing well-prepared students to attempt most of the questions with ease."

Vijay Giri, Satya School, said, "The Class 12 CBSE maths paper was moderate,but lengthy and one MCQ was confusing, integration was lengthy but doable,three dimensional n vectors were easy and those who have done past year papers they wll score good JEE Aspirants were again Happy as their skills were way higher than others and they can easily Score 95-100 . Overall paper was not highly conceptual but calculation part was tough,it took full 3 hrs to solve and no time to revise , most students were happy after the paper."

Uma Namdeo, Lancers Army Schools, said, "It's a moderate paper. It can be considered a scoring opportunity for those who have a strong grasp of the NCERT basics problems. MCQ's are easy; Students who put in consistent effort throughout the year feel rewarded because the questions reflect the standard curriculum and NCERT examples. Case Study-based questions designed to be approachable but require a careful reading."

Nishant Kumar Singh, Seth MR Jaipuria Schools, said, "The Grade 12 Mathematics question paper was well-structured and aligned with the prescribed syllabus and examination pattern. The paper followed a balanced format with sections ranging from objective questions to case-study based problems, allowing students to demonstrate conceptual understanding as well as analytical skills."

Mr Praneet Mungali, Sanskriti Group of Schools, said, " The Class 12 Mathematics Board Examination paper was of a moderate level of difficulty. On the whole, the questions in the paper were balanced and in line with the curriculum."

Dr Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, said, "The difficulty level of the paper ranged from moderate to moderately challenging, the length of the paper and certain deviations from the expected pattern made it somewhat demanding for students. In particular, a 5-mark question from the chapter on 3D Geometry involving the two-point form of the equation of a line was highlighted by students, as it is not explicitly covered in the NCERT textbook, leading to some confusion among examinees."

The CBSE 12th board exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The written exams will be held at various exam centres spread across the country and abroad.