CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

Students can calculate their marks based on the provisional CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key 2026 pdf. The CBSE 12th Maths exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on March 9, 2026.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key 2026 PDF
CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key 2026 PDFPic: Picnbooks
Updated on

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted the Class 12 Maths exam today, March 9, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics (subject code: 041) and Applied Mathematics (subject code: 241) was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at various exam centres across the country.

Students who had appeared for CBSE 12th Maths exam rated the question paper as moderate. With the end of exam, students are curious to verify their answers. The CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key 2026 pdf will be available for students to verify their responses. Let's explore key details regarding the CBSE 12th Maths answer key 2026 pdf.

CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key 2026

Students can verify their responses based ont he CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key 2026. One should note that the CBSE will never releases answer key papers after the board exams. However, the unofficial CBSE 12th Maths answer key 2026 pdf will be released by the private schools and coaching iunstutites. Students should note that this is not official and the results are not based on the unofficial answer key.

How to download CBSE 12th Maths answer key 2026 pdf?

If board decided to upload the CBSE answer key 2026, students can access with the below steps.

Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE

Step 2: Find the answer key link flashing on the homepage, if available

Step 3: Go to the CBSE 12th answer key 2026 section

Step 4: Select the respective subject

Step 5: Download CBSE 12th Maths answer key 2026 pdf

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of answer key for future need

CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2026 highlights

The Class 12 Maths exam consists of 38 compulsory questions for a total of 80 marks, to be attempted in 3 hours. The CBSE 12th exams will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

CBSE Board Exams
CBSE BOARD EXAMS 2026

