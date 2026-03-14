CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam Analysis, Answer Key 2026: Check question paper review here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has succesfully conducted the Class 12 Home Science exam today, March 14, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Home Science (subject code: 064) written exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Candidates who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Home Science exam rated the question paper as moderate. A few students said Section A (MCQ) is easy. Explore key details regarding CBSE Class 12 Home Scinece answer key 2026 pdf along with CBSE Class 12 Home exam analysis 2026.
CBSE Class 12 Home Scinece exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 12 Home Scinece exam analysis 2026
The CBSE Class 12 Home Science paper consists of two three sections: Section A (multiple choice questions), Section B (2 and 4 mark questions), and Section C (4 and 5 mark questions). There will be a total of 32 questions and all are compulsory. Students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Home Science exam rated the question paper as moderate.
CBSE Class 12 Home Science answer key 2026
Students must note that the CBSE Class 12 Home Science answer key 2026 pdf will not be available after the exam. One can verify their responses based on the provisional answer keys available on the private coaching institutes and third-party websites. Students must understand that the unofficial answer key must be used only to calculate the raw score of CBSE 12th Home Science exam. The evaluation will not be used based on the unofficial answer key.
The CBSE 12th board exams 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 10.