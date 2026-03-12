CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2026 PDF: Know how to download

CBSE Class 12 English question paper 2026

The CBSE will be uploading all the CBSE 12th English questions papers on its official webiste (cbse.gov.in) after succesfully completing the acadmeic exams. One can download the CBSE question papers 2026 for all subjects including English Elective and English Core with below steps.

How to download CBSE 12th English question paper 2026 PDF?

Step 1: Open the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the “Previous year’s Question Papers” section

Step 4: Select the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2025-26

Step 5: Click on the respective subject - English Core or English Elective

Step 6: The CBSE 12th English question paper 2026 pdf will open

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CBSE question paper for future reference

The CBSE Class 12 question papers are very important and play a key role in preparing for the entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. It will be useful for students who are aspiring for the next year academic exams.