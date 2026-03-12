CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2026 PDF: Know how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has succesfully conducted the Class 12 English exam today, March 12, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 English Core (subject code: 301) and English Core (subject code: 001) exam was conducted between 10:30 pm and 1:30 pm at various centres in India and abroad.
According to the students and experts, the CBSE 12th English exam was of easy to moderate level. Students are curious to check the the set-wise CBSE Class 12 English question paper 2026 pdf to corss-check the diffculty level. Know where and how to check the CBSE question papers 2026.
CBSE Class 12 English exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 12 English question paper 2026
The CBSE will be uploading all the CBSE 12th English questions papers on its official webiste (cbse.gov.in) after succesfully completing the acadmeic exams. One can download the CBSE question papers 2026 for all subjects including English Elective and English Core with below steps.
How to download CBSE 12th English question paper 2026 PDF?
Step 1: Open the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage
Step 3: Go to the “Previous year’s Question Papers” section
Step 4: Select the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2025-26
Step 5: Click on the respective subject - English Core or English Elective
Step 6: The CBSE 12th English question paper 2026 pdf will open
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CBSE question paper for future reference
The CBSE Class 12 question papers are very important and play a key role in preparing for the entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. It will be useful for students who are aspiring for the next year academic exams.