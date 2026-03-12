CBSE Class 12 English Exam Analysis 2026: Check paper review, difficulty level

CBSE Class 12 English exam analysis 2026

The CBSE 12th English Core and English Elective question paper consists of three sections: Section A (Reading skills - 22 marks), Section B (Creative Writing Skills - 18 marks) and Section C (Literature - 40 marks). The question paper consists of 13 questions and all are compulsory. The CBSE 12th written exam will be held for a total of 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be allocated for internal assesment.

As per the initial feedback of students and teachers, the CBSE 12th English exam rated the question paper as moderate. Many students said that the Section A is easy but slightly tricky. Teachers and experts beleive that students who are good at Literature section may get perfect score in exam. A detailed CBSE Class 12 English exam analysis 2026, along with question paper review will be updated soon.

The CBSE 12th board exams will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The Board is likely to declare results in May.