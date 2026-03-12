CBSE Class 12 English Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successdully conducted the class 12 English exam today, March 12, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 English Core (subject code: 301) and English Elective (subject code: 001) exams were held fro m10:30 am to 1:30 pm at various centres across the country and abroad.

Students started searching for the CBSE Class 12 English answer key 2026 after the exam. The reason behind this search trend is students want to corss-check their responses. Under these circumstances, let's explore the important details regarding the CBSE 12th English answer key 2026 pdf.

CBSE Class 12 English answer key 2026

The CBSE 12th English Core consists of three sections: Section A (Reading skills - 22 marks), Section B (Creative Writing Skills - 18 marks) and Section C (Literature - 40 marks). The CBSE 12th English Core question paper consists of 13 questions and all are compulsory. Students must note that the board never releases CBSE answer key papers after concluding the board exams. However, students can access the unofficial answer key for CBSE 12th English exam available at private coaching centres to calculate their probable score. The most important point students must understand is the evaluation will not be based on the unofficial answer key

How to download CBSE 12th English answer key 2026 pdf?

If CBSE releases the Class 12 answer keys, students can follow the below steps to access them.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the answer key link, if available

Step 3: Find the CBSE 12th English answer key 2026 pdf

Step 4: Download CBSE answer key pdf

Step 5: Take a printout of answer key for future reference.

