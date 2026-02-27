CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2026: Last-minute tips to score maximum marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 12 Chemistry exam on February 28, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry (subject code: 043) written exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
The last day of preparation is always important to score maximum marks in CBSE board exams. Here we are providing last minute preparation tips to crack the exam.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper 2026 pdf
The CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper 2026 play a key role in the final leg of preparation. It will help you to get familair with the exam pattern and weightage. Students can access the CBSE 12th Chemistry sample question paper below.
CBSE 12th Chemistry last-minute tips
A chemistry faculty, Geeta Dua, Satya School, said, "students must keep their mind cool on the last day. It is advised to read full question paper calmly and identify assertion-reason trap, where reason is correct but may not be justification of assertion. Carefully read the requirements of the question. They should show the step during calculation in numerical and during organic conversions as they carry marks.
* For numerical: Always write in this order; Given data, Formula, Substitution, Answer with unit
* For Organic Conversions: Show all steps, mention reagents clearly above arrow and do not skip intermediate steps
* For mechanisms: Show electron movement (curved arrows if required) and mention carbocation stability if relevant
* Name organic reactions properly
* In coordination compounds nomenclature: Write Ligands in alphabetical order and Metal + oxidation state in Roman numerals
* For d- and f- block: Lanthanoid contraction – cause and effect and conceptual questions from book
* Case Study Questions: Read passage carefully — answers often directly hidden in text.
* Common Mistakes That Reduce 5–8 Marks : Wrong IUPAC order, Skipping intermediate in conversion, No unit in numerical, Writing oxidation number wrong sign, Writing incorrect geometry (e.g., tetrahedral vs square planar)