CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2026: Last-minute tips to score maximum marks

CBSE 12th Chemistry last-minute tips

A chemistry faculty, Geeta Dua, Satya School, said, "students must keep their mind cool on the last day. It is advised to read full question paper calmly and identify assertion-reason trap, where reason is correct but may not be justification of assertion. Carefully read the requirements of the question. They should show the step during calculation in numerical and during organic conversions as they carry marks.

* For numerical: Always write in this order; Given data, Formula, Substitution, Answer with unit

* For Organic Conversions: Show all steps, mention reagents clearly above arrow and do not skip intermediate steps

* For mechanisms: Show electron movement (curved arrows if required) and mention carbocation stability if relevant

* Name organic reactions properly

* In coordination compounds nomenclature: Write Ligands in alphabetical order and Metal + oxidation state in Roman numerals

* For d- and f- block: Lanthanoid contraction – cause and effect and conceptual questions from book

* Case Study Questions: Read passage carefully — answers often directly hidden in text.

* Common Mistakes That Reduce 5–8 Marks : Wrong IUPAC order, Skipping intermediate in conversion, No unit in numerical, Writing oxidation number wrong sign, Writing incorrect geometry (e.g., tetrahedral vs square planar)