CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review here

CBSE Class 12 Bsuiness Studies exam analysis 2026

Alamelu Parameswaran, JAIN School, said, "The CBSE Board examination Business studies class 12 question paper (3 sets) for the academic year 2025-26 was balanced, standard and aligned according to Board criteria. Students would have felt confident on seeing the paper, as the questions were a good combination of theory as well as application. The paper comprehensively covered the entire syllabus, with appropriate weightage assigned to each chapter as per the board's guidelines. Overall, students would feel confident and rewarded for their preparation after completing the paper. The paper's structure facilitated effective time management, allowing students to allocate appropriate time to each section and also go through their written answers before final submission."

Anu Bansal, Satya School, said, "The Business Studies Board Examination 2026 was of a moderate level of difficulty and reflected a well-balanced, systematically structured design in accordance with the CBSE examination pattern and NCERT guidelines. The paper was entirely based on NCERT content, with no questions beyond the prescribed syllabus. A numerical question was included, which was straightforward and easy to attempt. The paper emphasized conceptual understanding, application, and reasoning skills. Although the case studies were slightly lengthy, they were predictable and manageable for well-prepared students."

Udayraj Joshi, Lancers Army Schools, said, "As we wrap up the core examination cycle for our Commerce stream, it brings me immense pride and satisfaction to reflect on today’s Business Studies (BST) paper. It was, by all accounts, a "perfectly calibrated" assessment that struck a delicate balance between academic rigor and student accessibility. This well-constructed paper not only helps their scores but reinforces the practical relevance of the business world they are about to enter."

The Board will be conducting CBSE 12th board exams from February 17 to April 10. The CBSE results expected in May.