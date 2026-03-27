CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper Analysis 2026: Check exam review here

CBSE Class 12 Biology exam analysis 2026

The CBSE Class 12th Biology question paper consists of five sections. It has a total of 33 questions. Students, teachers and experts rated the CBSE 12th Biology exam as moderate.

Shaifali Singh, Global Indian International School, said, "The Class XII Biology examination was designed to test the analytical and problem-solving skills for the students, and I must say that our students have done a commendable job in solving the problems with utmost precision and accuracy. The Class 12 Biology examination Level was average . It consist of few tricky questions which is always as usual involve multiple concepts.The paper had a good mix of MCQs, short answer questions, and long answer questions, which allowed the students to demonstrate their knowledge and problem-solving. Assertion reasoning questions are easy and Case based study questions are based on practical life applications based. Overall theBiology paper was a balanced paper."

Vineeta Kadwane, Lancers Army Schools, said, "The 2026 CBSE Class 12 Biology exam, held on March 27, 2026, has favored conceptual depth over rote memorization. Many questions were "tricky" because they required a precise understanding of the relationship between two facts, rather than just knowing the facts themselves. Instead of just asking for definitions, questions focused on interpreting Pedigree charts and solving Mendelian cross numericals. The consensus is that this was a "thinking student's paper."

S Hema Malini, JAIN School, Bengaluru, said, "The Class 12 Biology exam was quite balanced overall and felt fair for students who had prepared well from NCERT. The paper covered almost the entire syllabus, with questions coming from all the major units like reproduction, genetics, biotechnology, and ecology. Because of this, there wasn’t too much weight given to any single chapter, which made the paper feel well-distributed. Most of the questions were direct and easy to understand. Many of them were based on basic concepts, definitions, and standard processes that we usually study from the textbook. Students who had revised NCERT properly would have found it easier to attempt these questions without much confusion. Even the diagram-based questions were familiar and not very complicated. Overall, the Biology exam can be considered moderate in difficulty."

Gurpreet Kaur, Satya School, said, "The Class 12 Biology Board Examination 2026 was largely well-balanced and moderately difficult, providing students with a fair opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of core concepts. The paper followed the NCERT framework closely, with a strong emphasis on conceptual clarity rather than rote learning. Multiple-choice questions were mostly straightforward, though a few required careful thinking—especially those from genetics, molecular biology, and evolution."

This year, the CBSE 12th board exams will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026.