CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 begin today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the second phase of the Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session from today under its newly introduced dual-examination system. The examination cycle starts with the Mathematics paper and will conclude on May 21 with Social Science.

Under the revised framework introduced from 2026 onwards, all students are required to appear for the first board examination, while the second phase remains optional and is intended primarily for score improvement. Students are allowed to improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

According to the official CBSE schedule, all examinations will be conducted in a single shift beginning at 10:30 AM. Depending on the subject, papers will end either at 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM.

The board has clarified that the best marks obtained across both examination attempts will be reflected in the final mark sheet-cum-certificate issued to students. The move forms part of CBSE’s broader examination reforms aimed at reducing academic pressure and giving students an additional opportunity to improve performance without losing an academic year.

Earlier this year, CBSE declared the results of the first phase of the Class 10 examinations on April 15, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70%.

The board has also issued detailed examination-day instructions for students appearing in the second phase. Candidates will not be allowed to enter examination centres after 10 AM and have been advised to leave early while accounting for traffic and weather conditions. Students must report in proper school uniform and carry both their school identity card and CBSE-issued admit card.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and communication gadgets, remain prohibited inside examination centres. Only permitted stationery items will be allowed during the examination.

CBSE has additionally cautioned students against spreading rumours or sharing examination-related content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X. The board warned that disciplinary action may be taken in cases involving misinformation, cheating, or circulation of exam material online.

According to CBSE guidelines, the results of the second examination phase are expected to be declared by the end of June 2026. Students who choose not to appear for the second examination can continue using their first examination scores for Class 11 admissions through DigiLocker and other official channels.

The board has further clarified that final passing certificates and merit certificates will only be issued after the declaration of the second phase results.