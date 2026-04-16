CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Show Steady Rise; Southern Regions Lead

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 results for 2026, recording a marginal improvement in overall performance while continuing to reflect strong outcomes across major urban regions, including Delhi.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.70%, a slight rise from 93.66% in 2025, indicating steady consistency in student performance. A total of 24.83 lakh students registered, of whom 24.71 lakh appeared and 23.16 lakh successfully passed the examination. The exams were conducted between February 17 and March 11, with results announced significantly earlier than usual on April 15, nearly a month ahead of the traditional mid-May timeline.