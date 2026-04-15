CBSE class 10 results 2026 declared, marksheets now available online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Board Exam results for 2026. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now check their results on the official website, cbse.gov.in .

The digital marksheets have been made accessible through multiple platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in , cbse.nic.in , cbseresults.nic.in , DigiLocker, and results.gov.in . In addition to these websites, students can also view their results using mobile applications such as DigiLocker and UMANG. For added convenience, CBSE has also enabled result access through SMS services.