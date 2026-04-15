CBSE class 10 results 2026 declared, marksheets now available online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Board Exam results for 2026. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now check their results on the official website, .
The digital marksheets have been made accessible through multiple platforms, including , , , DigiLocker, and . In addition to these websites, students can also view their results using mobile applications such as DigiLocker and UMANG. For added convenience, CBSE has also enabled result access through SMS services.
Notably, the board has not conducted a press conference this year to announce the results. The report says that the important details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and state-wise statistics will be shared online.
The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Students are advised to download and securely store their marksheets for future reference.
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result 2026:
Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026.”
Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
Click on the submit button.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save the marksheet for future reference.