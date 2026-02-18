CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026: Check exam analysis, answer key here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Class 10 Home Science exam today, February 18, 2026. It has conducted the CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam 2026 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The written exam was held at various exam centres across the country.
Many students who had appeared for CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam rated the question paper as moderate. A few students said multiple choice questions (MCQ) were easy to moderate. Explore key details regarding CBSE Class 10 Home Science answer key 2026 along with CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam analysis 2026.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam analysis 2026
The CBSE Class 10 Home Science question paper consists of three sections - objective type questions, two marks questions and four marks questions. Students need to answer a total of 35 questions. According to the initial feedback received from students and teachers, the CBSE 10th Home Science exam was of moderate level. A detailed CBSE Class 10 Home Science question paper review will be updated soon. Stay tuned.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science answer key 2026
After the exam, students start searching for CBSE Class 10 Home Science Answer Key 2026 pdf. This is natural because they want to verify their answers marked in the exam. It is to be noted that CBSE never releases the answer key after the exam is over. If released, candidates can access the answer key on the CBSE official portal.