CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026: Check exam analysis, answer key here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Class 10 Home Science exam today, February 18, 2026. It has conducted the CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam 2026 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The written exam was held at various exam centres across the country.

Many students who had appeared for CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam rated the question paper as moderate. A few students said multiple choice questions (MCQ) were easy to moderate. Explore key details regarding CBSE Class 10 Home Science answer key 2026 along with CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam analysis 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science exam 2026 highlights