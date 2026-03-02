CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2026 PDF: Check steps to download

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 10 Hindi exam today, March 2, 2026. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A (subject code: 002) and Hindi Course B (subject code: 085) exam was conducted from 10:30 pm to 1:30 pm at various centres across the country.
According to many students, school teachers and experts, the CBSE 10th Hindi exam was of moderate level. Let's take a look at CBSE 10th Hindi exam analysis along with question paper review.
CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2026 highlights
Steps to download CBSE 10th Hindi question paper 2026 PDF
The CBSE will be uploading all the class 10 question papers for all the subjects including Hindi on the official portal (cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in) after the conclusion of the board exams. Students can access the CBSE question papers 2026 by following the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Move to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage
Step 3: Look out for the “Previous year’s Question Papers”
Step 4: Check for the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2026
Step 5: Choosethe respective subject such as Hindi
Step 6: Following the link will open the CBSE 10th Hindi question paper in pdf format
Step 7: Download and take a printout of question paper for future reference
The CBSE question papers and previous year question papers are crucial for students to appear for the entrance examinations and 2nd shift scheduled for May. The will not only enable students to evaluate their syllabus but also to get familar with weightage.