CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2026 PDF: Check steps to download

Steps to download CBSE 10th Hindi question paper 2026 PDF

The CBSE will be uploading all the class 10 question papers for all the subjects including Hindi on the official portal (cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in) after the conclusion of the board exams. Students can access the CBSE question papers 2026 by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Move to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Look out for the “Previous year’s Question Papers”

Step 4: Check for the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2026

Step 5: Choosethe respective subject such as Hindi

Step 6: Following the link will open the CBSE 10th Hindi question paper in pdf format

Step 7: Download and take a printout of question paper for future reference

The CBSE question papers and previous year question papers are crucial for students to appear for the entrance examinations and 2nd shift scheduled for May. The will not only enable students to evaluate their syllabus but also to get familar with weightage.