CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2026: Check exam review, difficulty level here

Students and teachers said that the CBSE 10th Hindi exam was of moderate level. Explore CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis 2026, question paper review and difficulty level.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has succesfully conducted the Class 10 Hindi exam today, March 2, 2026. It has conducted the Class 10 Hindi Hindi Course A (subject code: 002) and Hindi Course B (subject code: 085) exam from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at various exam centres across the country.

Many students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam rated the question paper as moderate. Let's take a look at CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis 2026 along with question paper review and difficulty level.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2026 highlights

CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam theory paper is divided into four sections: Reading (14-16 marks), Grammar (16 marks), Literature (28-30 marks), and Writing (20-22 marks). The written exam will be held for a total of 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be allocated for internal assesment. Students who had appeared for the CBSE 10th Hindi exam rated the question paper as moderate. A detailed CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis, along with question paper review will be available below.

This year, the CBSE has introdcued two-exams policy in the Class 10 board exams. It has also clarified that the Class 10 students must mandatorily appear for the first board exam. Students who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will not be allowed in the "essential repeat" category. The CBSE 10th exams will conclude on March 11, 2026.

