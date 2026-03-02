CBSE Class 10 Hindi Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 10 Hindi exam today, March 2, 2026. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam was conducted between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm across the centres in country and abroad.

The search trends for CBSE Class 10 Hindi answer key 2026 are high after the exam is conducted. The main reason for this is that students want to verify their marked responses. Let's take a look at the important details pertaining to CBSE 10th Hindi answer key 2026 pdf.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi answer key 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam (Course A and B) for consists of an 80-mark theory paper and 20-mark internal assessment. The theory paper is divided into four sections: Reading (14-16 marks), Grammar (16 marks), Literature (28-30 marks), and Writing (20-22 marks). The exam features a mix of 50% competency-based questions (MCQs, case/source-based), 20% objective, and 30% short/long-answer questions.

Students have started looking for answers to those questions. One should keep in mind that the board never releases CBSE answer key papers after concluding the board exams. However, students can access the unofficial CBSE 10th Hindi answer key at private coaching centres to calculate their probable score. Students should be aware that the evaluation will not be based on the unofficial answer key.

How to download CBSE 10th Hindi answer key 2026 pdf?

If CBSE releases the answer keys, students can follow the steps mentioned below to access them.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Locate the answer key link, if available

Step 3: Go to the CBSE 10th Hindi answer key 2026 pdf

Step 4: Download the CBSE Hindi answer key pdf

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of Hindi answer key for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2026 highlights