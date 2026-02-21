CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level here

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis 2026

The CBSE 10th English Language and Literature question paper consists of three sections: Reading skills (20 marks), Grammar and Creative Writing Skills (20 marks) and Literature Textbook (40 marks). A total of 11 questions will be there in the question paper and all are compulsory. The written exam will be held for a total of 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be allocated for internal assesment. Students who had appeared for the CBSE 10th English exam rated the question paper as moderate. A detailed CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis, along with question paper review will be available below.

This year, the CBSE has introdcued two-exams policy in the Class 10 board exams. It has also clarified that the Class 10 students must mandatorily appear for the first board exam. Students who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will not be allowed in the "essential repeat" category. The CBSE 10th exams will conclude on March 11, 2026.