CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Check details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 10 English exam today, February 21, 2026. The CBSE Class 10 Class 10 English Communicative (subject code: 101) and English Language & Literature (subject code: 184) exams were held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm across the centres in country and abroad.

The search trends for CBSE Class 10 English answer key 2026 are high after the exam. The main reason for this is that students want to verify their marked answers. Let's explore the important details related to CBSE 10th English answer key 2026 pdf.

CBSE Class 10 English answer key 2026

The CBSE Class 10 English exam will have 11 questions and all are compulsory. There are three sections - Reading Skills (20 marks), Grammar and Creative Writing Skills (20 marks) and Literature Textbook (40 marks). There are very few multiple choice questions in the exam. Students have started searching for answers to those questions. One should note that the board never releases CBSE answer key papers after concluding the board exams. However, students can access the unofficial answer key for CBSE 10th English exam available at private coaching centres to calculate their probable score. The most important point for student is the evaluation will not be based on the unofficial answer key.

How to download CBSE 10th English answer key 2026 pdf?

If CBSE releases the answer keys, students can follow the below steps to access them.

Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Find the answer key link, if available

Step 3: Go to the CBSE 10th English answer key 2026 pdf

Step 4: Download CBSE answer key pdf

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future reference.

