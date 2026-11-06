CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 date sheet released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 board examinations 2027. According to the official schedule, the examinations will commence on February 16, 2027, and conclude on March 9, 2027.

The board published the date sheet on November 6, 2026, on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The schedule covers examinations for 83 subjects in Class 10. All examinations will commence at 10:30 am (IST), according to the official notification.

As per the timetable, the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic examinations will be held on February 17, while the Science examination is scheduled for February 22. Students will appear for English (Communicative and Language and Literature) on February 26.