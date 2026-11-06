CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 date sheet released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 board examinations 2027. According to the official schedule, the examinations will commence on February 16, 2027, and conclude on March 9, 2027.
The board published the date sheet on November 6, 2026, on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The schedule covers examinations for 83 subjects in Class 10. All examinations will commence at 10:30 am (IST), according to the official notification.
As per the timetable, the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic examinations will be held on February 17, while the Science examination is scheduled for February 22. Students will appear for English (Communicative and Language and Literature) on February 26.
The Hindi Course-A and Hindi Course-B examinations will take place on March 3, followed by the Tamil examination on March 4. The Social Science examination is scheduled for March 8.
Students can follow these steps to download the timetable:
Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
Go to the 'Latest @ CBSE' section.
Click on 'Date Sheet for Class X and Class XII Board Examinations, 2027'.
Open the PDF and check the Class 10 examination schedule.
Download and save the document for future reference.
The board has also instructed students to follow the examination guidelines issued separately and read the instructions mentioned on their admit cards.
The CBSE notification stated that more than 26.5 lakh students in Class 10 and over 19.8 lakh students in Class 12 have registered for the 2027 board examinations.
The board said it prepared the timetable after completing the List of Candidates (LOC) submission process and considering the subject combinations selected by students. More than 40,000 subject combinations were taken into account to ensure that examinations for two subjects opted for by the same student do not fall on the same day.