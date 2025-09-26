CBSE Class 10 & 12 students raise concerns over tight gaps in 2026 board exam schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheets for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, sparking mixed reactions from students, parents, and teachers.

While the seven-week-long schedule appears systematic, many have flagged concerns about inadequate gaps between key subjects, said a report by India Today.

Class 10 worries: Science and social science crunch

For Class 10 students, the science exam on February 25 is a major concern as it comes just a day after multiple language papers, including Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, and Urdu. Students argue that this leaves them with no time for revision.

Similarly, the social science exam has been scheduled right after another set of language papers, offering little breathing space between demanding subjects.

Class 12: Physics and economics stress

Class 12 candidates have raised objections to the placement of physics immediately after physical education. Many feel that switching from a relatively lighter subject to one of the toughest in the science stream, with no adequate break, adds unnecessary pressure.

Economics, another high-stakes subject, has also been placed the day after a language paper. Students say the heavy, analytical syllabus requires more preparation time than the schedule allows.

CBSE’s stance

CBSE has maintained that its datesheets are framed to minimise clashes, manage logistics across regions, and ensure exams conclude within a reasonable timeframe.

Last year, the board also considered dates of major entrance exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main to avoid overlaps, though the 2026 JEE schedule has not yet been announced.