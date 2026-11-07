CBSE class 10, 12 board exams to begin on Feb 16, 2027

New Delhi: The CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, the board announced on Friday.

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 9, while those for class 12 will end on April 9.

"In class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.