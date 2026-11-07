CBSE class 10, 12 board exams to begin on Feb 16, 2027

New Delhi: The CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, the board announced on Friday.
The class 10 exams will conclude on March 9, while those for class 12 will end on April 9.
"In class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
Adequate gaps have been provided between examinations of subjects commonly offered together by students in both class 10 and 12, he said.
"The tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for class 12 students have been taken into account. Every effort has been made to complete the board examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively," he added.
A total of over 19.8 lakh students in class 12 and over 26.5 lakh students in class 10 have registered for the 2027 board examinations.
Class 10 and class 12 students will appear for their Painting and Physics exams on the same day, on February 16.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.