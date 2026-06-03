CBSE reports strong response to re-evaluation process, clarifies fee payments

New Delhi: Amid reports that students were facing difficulties making payments on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal without accounts in State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, or Indian Bank, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday clarified that students are not required to hold accounts in these banks to complete the payment process.



In a post on X, CBSE said candidates can use multiple online payment options, including UPI, net banking, credit cards, and debit cards through the designated payment gateways available on the portal.



"Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments. Candidates may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card, through the designated gateways," CBSE said.