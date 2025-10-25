CBSE Board Exams: LOC correction window to be closed soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the correction window for filling the CBSE List of Candidates (LOC) form. School principals and other stakeholders can make changes or corrections in the LOC form by October 27, 2025.

The correction window for LOC data was opened on October 13 and will close on October 27, 2025.

An official notice by the CBSE reads, "Please ensure that the correction in LOC of Class 10/12 of your school is done and submitted with the schedule as per directions issued. No other opportunity for change/ correction of data will be provided thereafter."

The notice further stated that if schools have not provided accurate data in the LOC, they will be given one final opportunity to update LOC data, such as applicant details and subjects, NDTV reports.

The CBSE has also announced the schedule for the Board Exams, which will be held from February 17 to July 15, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm (or until 12:30 pm for subjects such as painting and Automobile Technology).

A major change implemented this year is the two board exam system for Class 10 students. The two board exams have been created to assist students who fail or miss subjects.

This year, nearly 45 lakh students are anticipated to take the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, a three lakh increase from the previous year.